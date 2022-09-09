Catgirl Hits One Day Trading Volume of $496,092.00 (CATGIRL)

Catgirl (CATGIRL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Catgirl has a market cap of $18.08 million and $496,092.00 worth of Catgirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catgirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Catgirl has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

Catgirl Coin Profile

CATGIRL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Catgirl’s official Twitter account is @catgirlcoin. Catgirl’s official website is www.catgirl.io.

Buying and Selling Catgirl

According to CryptoCompare, “Catgirl creates an in-depth entertainment platform consisting of a digitally-engineering collectible. Users can truly own Catgirls and verify their ownership on the blockchain.”

