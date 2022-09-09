Cato (NYSE:CATO) & Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Critical Survey

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cato and Christopher & Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cato $769.27 million 0.27 $36.84 million $0.44 22.07 Christopher & Banks $348.85 million 0.00 -$16.69 million N/A N/A

Cato has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Cato has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christopher & Banks has a beta of -22.2, meaning that its share price is 2,320% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cato and Christopher & Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cato 0 0 0 0 N/A Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cato and Christopher & Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cato 1.28% 3.76% 1.61% Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Cato shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cato shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cato beats Christopher & Banks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cato

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants. It operates its stores and e-commerce websites under the Cato, Cato Fashions, Cato Plus, It's Fashion, It's Fashion Metro, and Versona names. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 1,311 stores in 32 states. It also provides credit card services to its customers, as well as layaway plans for customers who agree to make periodic payments. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Christopher & Banks

(Get Rating)

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of September 11, 2020, the company operated 452 stores, including 316 missy, petite, women stores; and 77 Outlet stores, 31 Christopher & Banks stores, and 28 C.J. Banks stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 44 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On April 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of Christopher & Banks Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 13, 2021.

