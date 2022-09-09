Causeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,435 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 9.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $379,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 264,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430,482. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $422.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.59. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

