Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 5,307 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 19.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 50,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 343.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
POSCO Price Performance
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter.
POSCO Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POSCO (PKX)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.