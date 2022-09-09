Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 5,307 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 19.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 50,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 343.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of PKX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

About POSCO

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

