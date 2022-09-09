Causeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101,644 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $11.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.67. 75,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,519. The company has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

