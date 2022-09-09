Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $118.82 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,296 shares during the period. Genpact comprises 2.8% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Genpact worth $118,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genpact Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

G stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,217. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

