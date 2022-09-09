Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 963,759 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,592,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,759 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.74.

ING Groep Stock Up 3.3 %

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

NYSE:ING traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. 289,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.