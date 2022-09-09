Causeway Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $22,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 72,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,583. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.