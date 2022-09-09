Causeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,392,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,072,822 shares during the quarter. Sabre accounts for about 2.3% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $95,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $929,000.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,351. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

