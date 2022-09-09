Causeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 610,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,122 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $31,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 33.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 57.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

