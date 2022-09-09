Causeway Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. 1,037,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,330,012. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

