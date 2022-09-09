Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540,231 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $384,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 122,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

