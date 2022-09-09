Centurion (CNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $75.00

Centurion (CNT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centurion has a market cap of $16,548.38 and $75.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centurion alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.