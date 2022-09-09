Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $248.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

