Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

PFE stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

