Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303,173 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Chevron worth $469,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $158.51. 138,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,039,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

