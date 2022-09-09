Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Shares Down 1.5%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.92. Approximately 289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.05.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

