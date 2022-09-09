Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $25.05. 1,071,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,145,482. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.