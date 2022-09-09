Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after buying an additional 49,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IWR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.