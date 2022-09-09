Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,729,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $9.10 on Friday, reaching $375.89. 14,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,738. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.40. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $326.70 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

