Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of CHS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.13. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 808.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 92,646 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 848,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

