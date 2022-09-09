Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$500.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.
Children’s Place Price Performance
Shares of PLCE stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $545.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.95.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
