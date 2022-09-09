China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Price Up 1%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

China Gas Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

China Gas Increases Dividend

About China Gas

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.3836 dividend. This is a positive change from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Further Reading

