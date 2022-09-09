Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.78

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

