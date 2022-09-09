Chiron Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3,393.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,703 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after acquiring an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Cowen dropped their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $1,465,834. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.