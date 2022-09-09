Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 208,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,585. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

