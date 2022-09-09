Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $22.74 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,736,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,779 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,420,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.65. 22,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,379. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

