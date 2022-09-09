Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $24.61 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 555,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,614,000. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 2.8% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 129,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,492. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

