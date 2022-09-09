Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after buying an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after buying an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $34.24. 183,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

