Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TV. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,246 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,746,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,288,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 60,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,458. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.