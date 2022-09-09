Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TV. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,246 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,746,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,288,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 60,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,458. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

TV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

