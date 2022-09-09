Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Pinduoduo by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.56. 226,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,674,355. The company has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $107.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.