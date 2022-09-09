Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,450,658 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,450,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,423,000. Energy Transfer makes up about 3.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Energy Transfer as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 303,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,733,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

