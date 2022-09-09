Chiron Investment Management LLC Sells 258,029 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,029 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 921.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 232,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 209,631 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 177,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. 92,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,662. The company has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.