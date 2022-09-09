Chiron Investment Management LLC Sells 273,019 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Chiron Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273,019 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 118.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $96.75. 24,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,383. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

