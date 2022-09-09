Chorus Limited (CNU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous final dividend of $0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

