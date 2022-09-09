Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Trading Down 1.7%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35. 686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3068 per share. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

