Christopher T. Porter Acquires 5,000 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

LSEA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 86,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Landsea Homes Company Profile

LSEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

