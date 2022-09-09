CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

CHS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 3,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Get CHS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.