Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 9,958 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,996,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 5.9% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.15% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $757,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.13. 122,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

