Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $169,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $491.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

