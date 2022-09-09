Cibc World Markets Corp Has $30.93 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $30,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. 22,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,462. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group Profile



CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

