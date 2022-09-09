Cibc World Markets Corp Has $45.01 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $45,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.65. 16,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,015. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

