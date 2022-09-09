Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 160,009 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $31.38. 1,005,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,159,098. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.