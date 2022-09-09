Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 4,808 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $34,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 187,642 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $9.54 on Friday, reaching $360.63. The company had a trading volume of 48,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,010. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

