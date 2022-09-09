Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 259,902 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259,902 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.66. 56,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,203. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.62 and a 200 day moving average of $269.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

