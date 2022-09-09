Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 190,621 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $72,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.60. The stock had a trading volume of 41,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,384. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 507,574 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,587. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

