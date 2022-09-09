Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.26% of Cincinnati Financial worth $56,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.86. 12,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.68. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.