Citigroup (NYSE:C) Cut to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.