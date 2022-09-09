City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHCO. StockNews.com downgraded City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

CHCO opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.57. City has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $90.96.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in City by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of City by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of City by 7.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

