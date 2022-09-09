Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
CWEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.
Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.3 %
CWEN stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.
