Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

CWEN stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

